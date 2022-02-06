‘Hope and Encouragement’ is theme for 2022 S.C. Pastors Conference

Dear South Carolina Baptists, I am excited to serve as the 2022 Pastors Conference president. I am thankful for the opportunity the Lord has provided for me. Our team plans to serve and encourage pastors, preachers, staff and all who will show up in November. God has laid on my heart the theme “Hope and Encouragement” for our 2022 Pastors Conference. I am extremely excited about this year’s conference, and I am expecting our Lord to really encourage you!

My vision for this conference is that it would be a time of encouragement for you, with strong Bible preaching, great music, and wonderful fellowship among God’s people. I am blessed to serve alongside Brett Aiken, pastor of Temple Baptist Church in Simpsonville, and Mark Krieger, pastor of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in Belton. We are thankful to Riverland Hills Baptist Church as they host us and partner with us.

In addition to great preaching and singing, it is my desire that this year’s conference will be a source of encouragement to those pastors who are struggling in the midst of ministry. Ministry has been very different and discouraging in these days of COVID for many pastors. I have been very burdened for pastors these days and sense the Lord leading us to attempt to be an even greater blessing.

So, join us Monday, Nov. 14, for a day of encouragement, fellowship and blessings. We are hoping to partner with our state convention, churches and ministries to send pastors and wives on as many retreats as we can. We want to encourage you that day, but we also want to invest in your life and ministry. God bless you, SCBC pastors, preachers, staff, volunteers and churches. We look forward to seeing you in November!

— Zach Shaw is pastor of Jones Avenue Baptist Church, Easley, and 2022 president of the SCBC Pastors Conference.