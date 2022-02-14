Lifeway embraces future of work with move to ‘teaming space’

Lifeway Christian Resources recently announced plans to take up residence at Maryland Farms in Brentwood, Tenn., by the end of 2022. In the wake of strong performance in 2021, Lifeway will relocate to a mixed-use, state-of-the-art facility with a layout that promotes creativity and collaboration.

“We look forward to being a part of the Maryland Farms community,” said Lifeway CEO Ben Mandrell. “This will be an exciting area and a great space for our team to create and collaborate.”

Lifeway will move from its current location in Nashville’s Capitol View neighborhood to 46,000 square feet of leased office space about 11 miles south of its current facility. Located at 200 Powell Place, the building is part of the Maryland Farms mixed-use community, home to a variety of businesses.

“Selling our large building downtown and moving to a smaller, more open footprint is part of a larger, strategic vision for the organization,” Mandrell said. “The new location allows us to be better stewards of our resources and is a better fit for the culture we’ve created at Lifeway.”

Mandrell said employees will continue to work remotely the majority of the time and will come to the building for collaborative work. With Lifeway’s work-from-anywhere culture, he said they decided to forgo a traditional office-space model and instead create a space designed for strategic meetings and creative brainstorming.

“Lifeway has been a leader when it comes to remote-based work and redefining the corporate office. We’ve moved from a corporate-headquarters mindset to a teaming-space mindset,” Mandrell said.

Lifeway has occupied its current home in Nashville’s Capitol View neighborhood since 2017. While Lifeway sold the Capitol View building in 2021, it is leasing back space until the move can be completed.

