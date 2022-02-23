Obituary: Bobby Wallace

Bobby R. Wallace, 87, of Bishopville, died Dec. 1, 2021.

Born in Lancaster, he served as pastor of several Baptist churches in North and South Carolina, including Oakhill, Lancaster; Bennettsville Second; Center Grove, Kershaw; and Oakhurst, Heath Springs, before retiring from Cedar Creek Baptist Church, Bishopville, in 2019, where he served for 40 years.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Melvie McManus Wallace, two sons, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Robinson Wallace; and a grandson, Randy Wallace.