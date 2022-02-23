Obituary: Bruce Schmidt

Bruce Michael Schmidt, 66, of Landrum, died Dec. 19, 2021.

A native of Portsmouth, Va., he was a graduate of Old Dominion University, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary. He served in the U.S. Army before entering the ministry. He also was an International Mission Board missionary to Kenya and Uganda before serving as pastor at Baptist churches in Georgia, Texas and North Carolina. His last pastorate was Gowensville First Baptist Church, Landrum.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Ann Jones Schmidt, three children and seven grandchildren.