Obituary: Florrie Anne Lawton

Florrie Anne Lawton, 91, passed away at her home in Franklin, Tenn., on Jan. 30, following a period of declining health.

She was a graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and worked for the Baptist Sunday School Board (now Lifeway) for 37 years.

She is the daughter of the late J.K. and Hallie Lawton. He served several South Carolina Baptist churches before accepting the position of vice president at Anderson College (now University) in 1966.

Miss Lawton is survived by her brother Kirk (Jane), a veteran pastor of SCBC churches in the Myrtle Beach area.