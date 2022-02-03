Obituary: William Carey “Bill” Adams

William Carey “Bill” Adams, of Spartanburg, husband of the late Shirley Hicks Adams, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the age of 84.

Born in Union, he was the son of the late Ethel Johns Adams and Ernest Eugene Adams. He was a loving pastor, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who always put God first in his life.

Rev. Adams attended North Greenville College, and earned a BA degree in psychology from Furman University and a master of divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary at Wake Forest, N.C. He was a former minister of visitation at First Baptist Church of Spartanburg. He served as pastor of Northbrook Baptist Church in Boiling Springs, S.C.; Pisgah Forest Baptist Church in Brevard, N,C.; Gilead Baptist Church in Jonesville, S.C.; Jersey Baptist Church inLexington, N.C.; and Atlantic Baptist Church on the North Carolina Outer Banks.

He was a past member of the General Board of the North Carolina Baptist Convention; served as moderator of the Liberty Association in Lexington, N.C., and the North Spartanburg Baptist Association; and was on the Committee on Committees of the South Carolina Baptist Convention. He also had served on the mental health boards of Union and Spartanburg Counties, chairman of the Davidson County Crusade for Christ in Lexington, N.C., and chairman of the Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission in Union County.

Rev. Adams was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Adams, who he married in 1958, and she went home to be with the Lord in 2015. He is survived by his sons, C. Dan Adams of Travelers Rest, S.C.; John Mark Adams of Spartanburg, S.C.; daughters Rebecca Adams of Spartanburg, S.C., and Rachael Warner of Greenville, S.C.; granddaughters Carey Martin (Jared) Greenville, S.C.; Abby Adams of Birmingham, Ala.; Monica Bennett of Greenville, S.C.; Summer Derry Borrego (Nick) of Seattle, Washington; grandson Jacob Warner of Greenville, S.C.; great-grandsons Zeb and Riv; and a brother, Ernest “Twig” Adams Jr. of Union, S.C. He also leaves behind his dog, Winston.

He was predeceased by two sisters, Maj. Athalee A. Lomas and Doris Mitchell, and three brothers: Ralph, Roger and Donald Adams.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank all of his caregivers over the years from Griswold Home Care. We could not have done it without the love, gentle touch, and caring attitude shared by each of you and so many others.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at First Baptist Church Spartanburg, 250 E. Main St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29306, with service immediately following at 1:00 p.m. conducted by Rev. Dr. Donald J. Wilton, Rev. Charlie Sams, and Rev. Sal Barone. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, S.C. 29307.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Spartanburg Building Fund or The Encouraging Word.