President’s Perspective: Charge On!
“Our best days are behind us. Hope for unity is gone, and the future of the church is uncertain.” This has always been the message of the enemy. After all, he is a deceiver and wants nothing more than to bring fear and frustration to the mission and ministry of every follower of Jesus. Sadly, these lies from the devil seem to have become a common belief among Christians in our day. We have forgotten the hopeful promises of God to His church and have replaced them with the doom and gloom of the world’s dreadful predictions.