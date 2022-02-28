Steadman Baptist calls Camden native Neal Smith as pastor

Neal Smith, a native of Camden, has been called to serve as pastor of Steadman Baptist Church, located in Leesville. Smith continues to lead the church through revitalization. A graduate of Anderson University, he is currently pursuing his master’s degree in church revitalization from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He also serves on the administrative team at Lexington Baptist Association. Previously, Smith served as associate pastor of students and families at First Baptist Church of Batesburg for 13 years. He and his wife, Lori, have two daughters, McKayla and Cadence.