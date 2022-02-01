‘The Call’ conference slated Feb. 12 at Anderson University

The Call — a one-day conference designed to help high school and college students explore God’s call on their lives — will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, on the campus of Anderson University. The event is jointly sponsored by Anderson, the South Carolina Baptist Convention, and the Baptist Educational and Missionary Convention of South Carolina.

The conference begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 3:30 p.m. Participants will have the option of staying on for AU campus tours and/or attendance at the men’s basketball game at 4 p.m.

Clayton King and Stephen Splawn will be the featured speakers at the event. King is preaching pastor at NewSpring Church in Anderson and president of Clayton King Ministries, which sponsors summer camps, student conferences, and leadership and coaching networks. Splawn is pastor of First Northeast Baptist Church in Columbia.

A variety of workshops will also be offered. Among the workshops will be sessions on pastoral ministry, worship leadership, youth ministry, church planting, women’s ministry and more. There will also be sessions for students who wish to consider how God calls in vocational areas outside of church-based ministries. A workshop will be held for leaders.

Registration cost is $10 per student, which includes a conference T-shirt and lunch. Registration is available through the conference website (www.callconference.org) or by calling the university’s College of Christian Studies at (864) 328-1809.