A Letter from the EC Search Committee Chairman

Dear Southern Baptists,

As we begin the process of seeking God’s choice for the next president and CEO of the SBC Executive Committee, let me humbly ask two things of you.

First, be patient. We cannot rush this process and miss God’s direction, and we cannot hastily move forward without all the necessary information. It would be unwise for us to begin the search for an SBC Executive Committee president and CEO until the Sexual Abuse Task Force and Guidepost have released their report.

Second, please be prayerful. We invite all Southern Baptists to join us in praying for this search team, for God’s candidate, and for our convention. God knows who and what we need at this crucial time in the life of our convention; so we as a convention need to seek His face and discern His will.

If we do these two things, I am confident that when this process is complete, we will be pleased with what God has done in us personally and in our convention collectively.

Pastor Adron Robinson

Chairman, SBC Executive Committee President Search Team

21 Days of Prayer

Join the SBC Executive Committee from March 11-31 for a concentrated time of prayer and fasting.