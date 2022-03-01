Annie Armstrong Offering resources available online

The Week of Prayer for North American Missions will be observed in Southern Baptist churches March 6-13 with the theme “United.”

The Annie Armstrong Easter Offering is the primary funding engine for sending and supporting missionaries in North America. Across the United States, its territories and Canada, millions have heard the gospel because Southern Baptists have given sacrificially through the decades. Thousands of new churches have been planted, and generations of new believers have been transformed.

As a testimony of Southern Baptists’ dedication to North American missions, cumulative giving to the AAEO now exceeds $2 billion. In 2021, Southern Baptists gave the largest offering ever of $66.5 million. The national goal this year is $70 million.

By “uniting,” Southern Baptists can achieve another record-breaking offering to keep the mission moving forward to reach the 275 million people estimated without Christ in North America. Offering resources are available at AnnieArmstrong.com.