Courier stories in 7 other languages

The Baptist Courier, la revista de noticias de los bautistas de Carolina del Sur, ha comenzado a ofrecer sus historias traducidas a otros siete idiomas, incluido el español.

The Baptist Courier has begun offering its stories translated in seven other languages.

A Google plug-in at the top right corner of The Courier’s home page now allows those who speak Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Russian to read The Courier’s stories by selecting their language from a pull-down menu.

“This is so good,” Ken Owens, the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s Send Team and Missions Mobilization leader, said of the addition of a translation feature to The Courier’s website. “We will definitely want to communicate this with our Hispanic and Chinese pastors.”

Owens suggested three of the languages — Russian, Vietnamese and Korean — that he thought might also be helpful to ethnic pastors and church planters across South Carolina. So The Courier added those languages to its website menu.

The seven languages are some of the most commonly spoken among non-English speaking groups who now call the Palmetto State home. These language groups represent a potential audience of more than 250,000 immigrants residing in South Carolina cities and neighborhoods.

“We hope that Hispanic and other ethnic church leaders will find The Courier to be a valuable outreach tool and educational resource about who we are as South Carolina Baptists and how we are working together in sharing the Good News,” said Managing Editor Todd Deaton.