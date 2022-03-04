Editor’s Word: Tribute to Bill Adams
Bill Adams passed away earlier this year at age 84. He was a great friend and supporter of The Courier and a compassionate servant of Christ. He was the pastor of five different churches before serving as minister of visitation at Spartanburg First Baptist Church. Bill and his late wife, Shirley, had two sons, two daughters, five grandchildren, and two great-grandsons. After becoming editor of The Courier, I talked with Bill many times. Sometimes he would call me and say, “I just want to encourage you.”