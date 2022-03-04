Ethnic fellowships affirm McLaurin as interim EC CEO

Eight ethnic fellowships representing about 12,000 Southern Baptist congregations have affirmed the appointment of Willie McLaurin as the interim president and CEO of the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee. McLaurin is the first African-American to serve as CEO of a Southern Baptist entity in SBC history.

Spearheaded by the near 4,000-congregation National African-American Fellowship of the SBC, the statement affirms McLaurin’s appointment, thanks the EC for his selection, and encourages Southern Baptists moving forward.

“In affirming this selection, although it is an interim appointment, we encourage all Southern Baptists to unite in celebrating this historic moment of Dr. McLaurin becoming the first non-Anglo to serve as president of an SBC entity,” the statement reads. “Dr. McLaurin has the qualifications, experience, knowledge and respect among pastors and leaders to lead the SBC Executive Committee at this time.”

NAAF President Frank Williams said McLaurin’s appointment is a win for all Southern Baptist ethnic fellowships.“Dr. McLaurin’s appointment represents for the SBC the kind of historic moment that shifts the paradigm,” Williams said. “As president of NAAF, I felt that such a moment did not just belong to Blacks, but that we needed to share this moment with other non-Anglo fellowship groups, who have their own stories, but whose journeys have collided with ours, and together we can stand alongside our white brothers and sisters and celebrate this moment.”