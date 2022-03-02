Guidepost interviews EC staff, trustees and abuse survivors

In its most recent update, the Sexual Abuse Task Force reported that Guidepost Solutions has interviewed approximately 32 current and former Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee staff, 54 current or former EC trustees, and abuse survivors “who have affirmatively reached out to the Guidepost investigative team.”

The report released Feb. 8 is in conjunction with the independent third-party review approved by messengers at last year’s SBC annual meeting. An SBC Sexual Abuse Task Force, chaired by North Carolina pastor Bruce Frank, enlisted Guidepost to conduct the review. The focus is on allegations toward the Executive Committee of mishandling claims of abuse between Jan. 1, 2000, and June 14, 2021.

The task force also noted interviews are still ongoing, with an additional 21 interviews of current or former EC trustees scheduled, along with 16 others in the process of being scheduled.

A “final document production” from the EC file servers that was initially submitted in October has also been received and reviewed, as have documents obtained from seminary archives that were kept by the EC and other sources. All told, Guidepost reported that it has collected more than four terabytes of data.

The report also stated that a Guidepost document request to the law firm of Guenther, Jordan & Price in early December procured “documents that the Guenther firm claims are responsive to this request, totaling approximately 4,230 documents.” The law firm, which held a long-term working relationship with Southern Baptists, withdrew as legal counsel shortly after the EC voted to waive attorney-client privilege in the investigation.