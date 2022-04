Join Courier Tours July 25-28, 2022, for the Ark Encounter Experience!

Trip attractions include the Kentucky Artisan Center, Ark Encounter, Kentucky Horse Park, Creation Museum, Cumberland Falls, and the original Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Cost per person is based on your rooming choice – Double: $625; Triple: $563; Quad: $532; Single: $811.

A deposit today of $100 per person will secure your bus space and hotel room. Deadline for reservations is June 15.

Call The Courier today at 864-232-8736.