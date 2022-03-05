Legislative Update: Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill

Tony Beam

Tony Beam is senior director of church and community engagement at North Greenville University and director of the Office of Public Policy for the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

On Feb. 9, the South Carolina Senate passed the Compassionate Care Act (medical marijuana) by a vote of 28 to 15. That makes South Carolina the 38th state to approve marijuana for medical application.

Since marijuana is still considered to be a Schedule I narcotic and has not gained FDA approval for medical use, its distribution in South Carolina will require obtaining a card that will allow marijuana to be available to qualified users as an oil, salve, patch, or by vaping. The bill allows up to two ounces to be used within a two-week period. Smoking marijuana remains against the law, but vaping will now be permitted. The entire program will fall under the responsibility of DHEC for its administration and monitoring.

