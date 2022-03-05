Legislative Update: Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill
On Feb. 9, the South Carolina Senate passed the Compassionate Care Act (medical marijuana) by a vote of 28 to 15. That makes South Carolina the 38th state to approve marijuana for medical application. Since marijuana is still considered to be a Schedule I narcotic and has not gained FDA approval for medical use, its distribution in South Carolina will require obtaining a card that will allow marijuana to be available to qualified users as an oil, salve, patch, or by vaping. The bill allows up to two ounces to be used within a two-week period. Smoking marijuana remains against the law, but vaping will now be permitted. The entire program will fall under the responsibility of DHEC for its administration and monitoring.