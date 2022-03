Legislative Update: Senate Passes Medical Marijuana Bill

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

On Feb. 9, the South Carolina Senate passed the Compassionate Care Act (medical marijuana) by a vote of 28 to 15. That makes South Carolina the 38th state to approve marijuana for medical application. Since marijuana is still considered to be a Schedule I narcotic and has not gained FDA approval for medical use, its distribution in South Carolina will require obtaining a card that will allow marijuana to be available to qualified users as an oil, salve, patch, or by vaping. The bill allows up to two ounces to be used within a two-week period. Smoking marijuana remains against the law, but vaping will now be permitted. The entire program will fall under the responsibility of DHEC for its administration and monitoring.