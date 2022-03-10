‘Pursuing the Mind of Christ’ is achievable quest, says author Kircher

“God didn’t save us to see how much good, satisfaction or excitement we can get out of life,” says pastor and author Allan Kircher. “He saved us to see how much God we can get out of life.”

That’s the impetus for his newest book, “Pursuing the Mind of Christ” (Courier Publishing, 240 pages, $13.95), which encourages the reader to be a growing Christian and to experience God’s riches on earth.

“To approach near to the mind of Christ is to tap into a power that will enable the believer to become a mature believer, not just one who shows up at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning,” Kircher said.

Kircher’s book employs seven biblical movements to facilitate a journey into Christ’s mind and, just as importantly, stay in the mind of Christ. “Your walk, attitude, and character will never be the same after you experience the power of God,” said Kircher. “We have the mind of Christ in us at salvation. Are we living in the mind of Christ daily? That is up to us.”

Kircher is a graduate of Liberty University and Trinity Seminary. He is the author of “Moving Beyond Sunday” and “The Parable Journey” and has written numerous Bible studies. He pastors Nixville Baptist Church in Estill, S.C.

“Pursuing the Mind of Christ” is available at major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.