Sequel: ‘Blue Enamel Cup’ continues family’s missionary adventure

Courier Publishing is pleased to announce the publication of “The Blue Enamel Cup: An MK’s China Legacy” (370 pages, $25), the sequel to Rosalie Hall Hunt’s family memoir, “6 Yellow Balloons: An MK’s China Story.”

As “The Blue Enamel Cup” opens, Hunt, the “third-culture missionary kid” readers first got to know in her previous book, is now an adult embarking with her husband and their “own two little MKs” for mission service in Asia. A treasured blue enamel cup will travel with her to eight countries over 30 years.

The Hunts’ missionary service will be an adventure marked by danger, joy, anxiety, uncertainty, excitement, failure, and, occasionally, success. From earthquakes to typhoons, robbers and floods, there is rarely time to be bored.

“The Blue Enamel Cup” traces the Hunt family’s missionary journey from 1962 to 2010, culminating in some unexpected and astonishing reunions with childhood friends in China.

“Digging into family history was exhilarating,” writes Hunt in her preface. “It was captivating; it was painful; it was amusing; it was sad; it was an experience that made me newly thankful that we serve a God of the second chance, who loves us just as we are and wants us to be our highest best for His honor.”

Candace McIntosh, executive director of Alabama Woman’s Missionary Union, said Hunt’s writing “pulls back the curtain” and invites the reader to view the intimate details of living a missionary life.

Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director-treasurer, WMU, SBC, said Hunt “has a tenacious conviction to run toward God with all her heart. [Readers] will be inspired by these stories of living vibrantly through radical obedience to His call.”

South Carolina WMU executive director-treasurer Laurie Register, who “eagerly awaits” each book Hunt writes, said Hunt will be speaking at the Friday morning session of the South Carolina WMU annual meeting at Goose Creek First Baptist Church, March 25-26.

Hunt is the author of several books, including “Her Way: The Remarkable Story of Hephzibah Jenkins Townsend.”

To purchase “The Blue Enamel Cup,” visit RosalieHallHunt.com. All proceeds from sales will go to support missions causes.