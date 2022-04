Henry Johnson recently retired as pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Campobello after serving 12 years there. He spent 62 years in pastoral ministry, having also served the following South Carolina churches: Moore First; Sandy Springs, Chesnee; West Springs, Union; Apalache, Greer; and Grace, Spartanburg. He is a graduate of North Greenville Junior College, Furman University and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife, Georgia, will reside in Inman.