Comic Belief: Sacred Cows
One of our neighbor’s kids learned how to ride a bike at an early age. That was great, but he didn’t know how to stop. He panicked and searched for a bush to crash into to stop him. Life is difficult when you can’t stop. The end result is usually a wreck and serious injury to you and others. To be successful in life, it is just as crucial to stop as well as to start. When is the last time you stopped doing something? I can’t even get out of my neighborhood without stopping twice. Why is it so much more difficult to stop in life than it is in a car? Think about it: When is the last time you, your church or your company just stopped? Sometimes it is hard to stop because we have had the inertia of success. Our strengths can become our weaknesses.