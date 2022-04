Chris Fowler is the new lead pastor of Journey Church in Summerville. He attended Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and completed a church planting residency at Brentwood (Tenn.) Baptist Church. Fowler previously served as a teaching pastor and mission multiplication pastor at Fellowship Bible Church in Roswell, Ga. He and his wife, Jana, have four children. In May 2021, Journey’s founding pastor, Will Browning, announced that he would become a church planting strategist in Los Angeles.