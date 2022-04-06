Lifeway trustees elect first African-American woman as trustee chair

For the first time in its 130-year history, Lifeway Christian Resources will have an African-American woman as trustee chair. Missie Branch was elected in March by Lifeway trustees during a special-called meeting.

Branch is assistant dean of students to women and director of graduate life at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. A member of Imago Dei Church in Raleigh, N.C., Branch began her service on the board in 2017.

Lifeway CEO Ben Mandrell shared his excitement about this historic moment. “Missie’s character, commitment to the local church, and investment in tomorrow’s ministry leaders give me confidence that she’s the person to lead our board,” Mandrell said.

Branch was elected vice chair during the trustee meeting held Jan. 25. She now fills the role vacated by Greg Kannady, who stepped down as chair due to a recent health issue.