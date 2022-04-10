Longtime Upstate pastor Jim Oliver retires

Jim Oliver completed 34 years of ministry as senior pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Moore on March 2. A party with surprise guest Franklin Graham was held earlier. Because of an emergency, Graham could not come — but his wife, Jane, and son, Roy, represented him and Samaritan’s Purse, where Oliver serves on the board of directors. A graduate of Furman University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Oliver has served on The Baptist Courier’s board of trustees, the South Carolina Baptist Convention Executive Board, and the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee. Currently, he is moderator of Spartanburg County Baptist Network.