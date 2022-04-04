Obituary: Bobby Byrd

Robert Edward “Bobby” Byrd, 70, of Florence, died Feb. 20, 2022, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

A native of Mullins, he was a graduate of Charleston Southern University and Andersonville Seminary.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who was serving as pastor of Brownsville Baptist Church, Blenheim, before his retirement for medical reasons. Prior to that, he was a bivocational pastor in Marion Baptist Association for more than 30 years, and was transitional pastor for Chapel Hill and South Hartsville Baptist churches in Welsh Neck Baptist Association. He also served as director of missions for Carolina and Marion Baptist associations.

Survivors include his wife, Sandra Harrelson Byrd, one daughter and two grandchildren.