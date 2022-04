John Daniel “Dan” Sipe, 77, of York, died Jan. 28, 2022.

He was a graduate of Gardner-Webb University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was a full-time pastor in South Carolina and North Carolina and later served as a bivocational pastor for churches. His home church is Clover First Baptist.

Survivors include two children and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Clark “Jill” Sipe.