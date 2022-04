Randy C. Gardner, 69, of Gaffney, died March 28, 2022.

Born in Cowpens, he was a graduate of Gardner-Webb College and Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

He served as pastor of churches in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina and worked as a hospice chaplain and pastoral counselor/marriage and family therapist in Gaffney and Spartanburg.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sara Harrington Gardner, two children, and five grandchildren.