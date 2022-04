James Ray Allen, 87, of Pickens, died March 23, 2022.

A native of Ellaville, Ga., he was a graduate of Furman University, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Drew University. He served Baptist churches in the Carolinas and Georgia for 65 years, and taught at the college level for 30 years before his retirement.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Marilyn Scott Allen, four children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.