Obituary: Will Manley Jr.

Wilford Clinton Manley Jr. “Will,” 87, of Beaufort, died Dec. 15, 2021.

He grew up in Fort Meade, Fla., and went on to serve in the U.S. Marines and Navy. He was a graduate of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and served as pastor and as a chaplain. During the last 20 years, he and his late wife, Karen Wells Manley, a former member of the First Baptist Greer ministerial staff and board member of Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, divided their time between Johnson City and Roan Mountain, Tenn., and their home in Beaufort.

Survivors include three children and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen.