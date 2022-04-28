Travel with The Courier!

Join The Baptist Courier for a five-day adventure,

September 26-30, 2022,

to the Amish country to visit:

The Amish Village, Hershey Chocolate World, and the Museum of the Bible.

Breathe in the fresh air, see the fall colors, and experience a simpler time in the Pennsylvania Amish country. Enjoy a hearty lunch at the Bird-in-Hand Restaurant, before taking in a performance of “David” at the Sight and Sound Theater. Take a farm tour through the Amish Village. Then, be treated to a meal at Miller’s Smorgasbord.

See, feel, hear and smell the transformation of cocoa beans into Hershey’s famous chocolate on a fun tour. Satisfy your sweet tooth at “the sweetest place on earth” with a chocolate bar, a Kiss, a Reeses cup or another favorite.

We also are visiting the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. Inside, you can walk on dry land through the Red Sea, wander the streets of a first-century village, and see rare biblical scrolls, texts and artifacts. We will also have a guided tour of monuments in Washington, D.C.

Trip includes Deluxe Motor Coach transportation, hotel accommodations, four breakfasts, two big Amish lunches, and tickets to the listed attractions.

Cost per person based on rooming choice: Double: $795 | Triple: $710 | Quad: $667 | Single $1,052

A deposit of $100 will secure your space. Full payment due by August 25.

Call The Courier today (864) 232-8736!