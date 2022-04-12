‘Trust God’s Promises’: 10 Uplifting Assurances from Scripture

Retired pastor and former South Carolina Baptist Convention president Wayne Dickard’s newest book, “Trust God’s Promises” (Courier Publishing, 166 pages, $12.95), shares rich insight into 10 promises God has made to His followers.

“God is rich in honor and keeps His promises to all generations,” said Dickard. “His eternal words will never fail. Like the pledge from the rainbow in the sky, His promises are always reliable and lasting for every age of life.”

The book begins with the messianic promise revealed in the birth of Jesus and concludes with the eschatological promise that Jesus will come again. In between are God’s promises of love, comfort, and, of course, salvation. “His promises are abundant,” said Dickard, “His truths are eternal, and each promise will be kept.”

Using anecdotes from his own life, including his ministry, family and marriage, Dickard illustrates the certainty and permanency of God’s promises.

He is the author of two other books: “The Words of Jesus: A Devotional Study from Matthew’s Gospel,” and “The Life of Jesus: From Promise to Promise.” He holds five earned academic degrees, including the doctor of ministry from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

“Trust God’s Promises” is available from major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.