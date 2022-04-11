WMU and its foundation assist area groups helping Ukrainian refugees

Woman’s Missionary Union and the WMU Foundation have sent two HEART Fund grants to aid Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Turlac Mission in Moldova received a $25,000 grant. Moldova shares 759 miles of border with Ukraine, and more than 25,000 refugees crossed the border in the first week of the conflict, according to Oleg Turlac, head of Turlac Mission, which ministers in Eastern Europe.

The Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary in Lviv, Ukraine, also received $25,000 to provide food, shelter and counseling to refugees. Lviv is less than 50 miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland.