BCM hires Lesley Joseph as campus minister

Lesley Joseph was recently named as Baptist Collegiate Ministry director for Allen University and Benedict College.

Joseph attended the University of South Carolina and Johns Hopkins University before earning a Ph.D. from USC, where he currently serves as an adjunct professor.

His wife, Jonita Joseph, “J.J.,” will join him often on both campuses as they seek to meet and engage students. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Professional Counseling at Columbia International University.

Both Lesley and J.J. have a heart for college ministry, particularly to historically black colleges and universities, and when the job opened, they both knew that he should apply. “We want students to know that we are both committed to them and to their flourishing,” Joseph said.

The Josephs said they feel called to college ministry because of their own college experiences. “We feel a specific yearning to meet these students in a time when they are vulnerable to different perspectives and views. I think it’s one of the best times to engage students with the gospel,” he said.

They also are excited to be bringing one of the first campus ministry programs to two historically black colleges. “We feel the burden of going to campuses that really are mission fields — that feel unreached, in a way, because of the lack of engagement on campus,” Joseph said.

In preparing for the fall, they are currently reaching out to local Baptist churches to serve and work alongside them. They are asking for prayer for their ministry, specifically for more churches to have a heart for students, for an open door to share on campus, and for financial support as the ministry at Allen University and Benedict College grows. “Prayer is the most important thing,” Joseph said.

For more ways to partner with their ministry on the Allen University and Benedict College campuses, go to www.scbaptist.org/bcm.

— SCBC Communications