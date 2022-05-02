Committee on Nominations releases report; 7 from S.C. to serve 

The SBC Committee on Nominations has released its 2022 report in advance of the 2022 SBC annual meeting to be held June 14-15. Per SBC bylaws, the report is to be released through Baptist Press no later than 45 days prior to the gathering.

The 2022 committee was chaired by Leah Finn, a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church in Greenville, S.C. Finn told Baptist Press that “throughout the process, the Committee on Nominations prayed for nominees who exemplify humility, willingness to serve and a fervent commitment to the church and the SBC. In addition to those biblical traits, this slate brings a vast range of experience, skill and diversity that will benefit the SBC and build the kingdom of God.”

Ninety-four new nominees were named in the initial report, with a handful of vacancies yet to be filled by the committee. The final report will be printed in the 2022 annual meeting Tuesday bulletin and brought as a slate for convention approval on Tuesday afternoon, June 14.

The 94 nominees include 29 women (31 percent) and 65 men (69 percent). The ethnic breakdown of the nominees includes 84 percent Anglo, 9 percent Black, 4 percent Asian, 2 percent Hispanic, and 1 percent Native American.

Those nominated from South Carolina include:

SBC Executive Committee: Term expires in 2026 — *Sarah H. Rogers, Christ Fellowship, Greenville; replacing Robert W. (Bob) Neeley, First, Spartanburg.

GuideStone Financial Resources: Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026 — *Gary L. Stooksbury, Millbrook, Aiken.

International Mission Board: Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026 — R. Marshall Blalock, First, Charleston.

Lifeway Christian Resources: Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2026 — *Cynthia M. Cook, South Main Street, Greenwood.

North American Mission Board: Term expires in 2025 — Wallace H. Harris, First, Simpsonville; replacing Randy Bradley, Locust Hill, Travelers Rest.

Gateway Seminary: Eligible to serve another term expiring in 2027 — *Charles H. (Chuck) Morton, First, Taylors.

Credentials Committee: Term expires in 2025 — *Jill R. Rayburn, Edwards Road, Greenville; replacing Greg Fields, Nellis, Las Vegas, Nev.

An asterisk (*) indicates the person holds a non-church or denominational role.