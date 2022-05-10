Crossover, Serve Tour provide opportunity for gospel impact in Anaheim

The North American Mission Board, in cooperation with California Baptists, will provide avenues for Southern Baptists to share the gospel in Anaheim, Calif., ahead of the 2022 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in June through a Crossover Serve Tour event.

“Southern Baptists have an opportunity to do what we do best in Anaheim by serving people and introducing them to the Savior,” said Johnny Hunt, NAMB’s senior vice president for evangelism and leadership. “I pray that many will get involved and that we will see a harvest of new Christ-followers as a result of our efforts together.”

Send Relief and NAMB are working with California Baptist leaders and local churches to host one-day, outreach-oriented sports camps for their communities.

To learn more and pre-register, visit www.namb.net/crossover.