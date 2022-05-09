EC search team requests input from Southern Baptists

A survey to aid in developing a candidate profile has been released by the team charged with hiring the next president and CEO of the SBC Executive Committee.

“We have generated these questions to help better inform us on what Southern Baptist leaders, pastors, and churches are looking for in our next SBC Executive Committee president and CEO,” the survey says.

Survey results will remain confidential, yet anonymity is possible as respondents are not required to provide their names. The survey can be accessed at https://sbcec.typeform.com/ECPresident.