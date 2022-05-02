Editor’s Word: Examining Digital Ministry

Rudy Gray

By

Published on

I read a book in the late 1970s called “Future Church.” The author envisioned a time when the church would be a place without any outwardly identifying marks. In his imagination, he saw the future church with no crosses or other symbols Christians have used for hundreds of years.

COVID-19 created a pandemic worldwide, and, for a while, churches began to stream their services while their buildings were closed. Coming out of the pandemic, churches continued to stream their services along with in-person worship. Now that churches are gathering in person again, what happens to the digital skills they developed during the pandemic?

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article.