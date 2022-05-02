Editor’s Word: Examining Digital Ministry

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

I read a book in the late 1970s called “Future Church.” The author envisioned a time when the church would be a place without any outwardly identifying marks. In his imagination, he saw the future church with no crosses or other symbols Christians have used for hundreds of years. COVID-19 created a pandemic worldwide, and, for a while, churches began to stream their services while their buildings were closed. Coming out of the pandemic, churches continued to stream their services along with in-person worship. Now that churches are gathering in person again, what happens to the digital skills they developed during the pandemic?