‘Faith That Works’ plumbs lessons from the Book of James

South Carolina pastor Tom Hinkle has written a new book, “Faith That Works: Devotions from the Book of James” (Courier Publishing, 96 pages, $12.95).

“James is a very practical epistle that instructs us on how we are to live by faith that exhibits itself in works,” said Hinkle. “We are saved by grace through faith, but saving faith produces in us good works for God. Saving faith helps us to walk in the good works God has for us.

“That is the message of James, and we need to be reminded of our responsibility as Christians. As we look at James, we can come to understand the faith that [leads to] works.”

Hinkle has served as pastor of St. John’s Bethel Baptist Church in Moncks Corner, S.C., since 2015, and previously served churches in Kentucky for 30 years.

He is also the author of “Pondering Proverbs: A Devotional Look at God’s Wisdom” (Volumes 1 and 2).

“Faith That Works” is available at major online booksellers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.