Former Charleston Southern coach pens discipleship book

A former coach at Charleston Southern University has published a book that combines spiritual truth and his recommendations for becoming a team leader.

Jay Mills, former head football coach at CSU from 2003 to 2012, has written “Game On! A Coach’s Game Plan for Discipleship.” He now serves as executive pastor of Pleasant Valley Community Church in Owensboro, Ky.

In an endorsement of Mills’ book, Dabo Swinney, head football coach at Clemson University, said, “Whether you enjoy athletics or not, you and those you lead will benefit if you transfer these lessons to your life.”

Jim Caldwell, a former head coach for the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, called it “one of the most comprehensive, biblically based books that integrates Scripture with practical applications of coaching that I have ever read.”

While at Charleston Southern, Mills led the Buccaneers to their first-ever winning season, conference championship, national ranking, and the second-longest winning streak in the nation. His 30-year coaching career also included stints at Notre Dame and Howard University. His book is available on Amazon.