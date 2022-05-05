Litton names 2022 Committee on Committees

Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton has announced his appointments to the 2022 Committee on Committees.

Litton, pastor of Redemption Church in Saraland, Ala., announced the chair and vice chair for the committee last fall, naming Jeremy Freeman, pastor of First Baptist Church, Newcastle, Okla., as chair, and Amanda Stanton, member of Calvary Church, Clearwater, Fla., as vice chair.

The committee’s members represent the diverse makeup of the SBC. Of its 68 members, 31 percent are non-white (14 Black, 2 Hispanic, 2 Asian, 3 Other), and 29 percent are female. Members also come from churches of all sizes. The average church represented sees 396 people in worship attendance each week. Churches represented baptized an average of 19 people in 2021 and forward an average of 8 percent of undesignated receipts to the Cooperative Program.

“I am delighted to announce this year’s Committee on Committees,” Litton said. “By their own testimonies, each of these men and women have a passion for the Great Commission, a deep love for our convention, and a steadfast belief in the Bible as the inerrant Word of God.

“I have the highest confidence that this committee, under the capable leadership of Chairman Jeremy Freeman and Vice Chair Amanda Stanton, will bring forward nominees of the highest caliber to be elected by Southern Baptists at our annual meeting

“This committee intentionally includes men and women of diverse backgrounds and represents the broad scope of our family of churches, from church plants to legacy churches, tenured pastors to lay men and women, including members of churches serving urban, rural, and remote communities. Our cooperative efforts rely upon the faithful service of these men and women, and I am deeply grateful for their willingness to serve.”

The Committee on Committees is tasked with nominating members to serve on the 2022-2023 Committee on Nominations and will meet prior to the June 14-15, 2022 SBC annual meeting in Anaheim, Calif., to prepare its report to the convention. Freeman is scheduled to present the committee’s report to messengers during the June 14 afternoon session of the annual meeting, and the slate of nominees is to be listed in the Tuesday Bulletin.

The committee’s 68 members consist of two from each of the 34 states and regions qualified for representation on SBC boards. Representatives from South Carolina include Kathy Dority of First Baptist Church, Taylors, and Josh McClendon of Philippi Baptist Church, Johnston.