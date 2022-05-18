Outside the Walls: Planting Seeds

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

“Come help me in the garden a minute.” When my dad ever said something was going to take a minute, you may as well pack a lunch. I would hear these words every year that it was time to plant and knew that it was an all-day affair. It wouldn’t be so bad if all I had to do was cast broadly out a little seed. Instead, we had to prepare the soil, make the rows, line it with black paper to keep the weeds out, fix the tomato baskets, and repair any irrigation lines. Finally, one by one the seeds were placed in the ground with high hopes of a large harvest.