President’s Perspective: The Problem with the SBC Is Me
As I look around at the current SBC landscape, I can’t help but consider the words of Paul found in Ephesians 4:1-3: “I therefore, a prisoner for the Lord, urge you to walk in a manner worthy of the calling to which you have been called, with all humility and gentleness, with patience, bearing with one another in love, eager to maintain the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.” Southern Baptists are doing a lot of walking and talking lately, but it doesn’t seem that we’ve done so in a manner worthy of our calling. Think about the characteristics Paul uses to describe such a walk: humble, gentle, and patient. Most of our SBC dialogue might be described as prideful, harsh, and irritated.