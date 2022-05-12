Spring Valley pastor Robert Winburn announces retirement

Robert Winburn will retire on June 5 after 46 years of ministry. He has been pastor of churches in Kentucky and South Carolina, serving the past 33 years at Spring Valley Baptist in Columbia. A native of Ehrhardt, he received a B.A. from Wofford College and M.Div. and D.Min. degrees from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has served on the South Carolina Baptist Convention’s Committee on Committees and as a trustee of Anderson University. He also has held several leadership positions in the Florence and Columbia Metro associations.