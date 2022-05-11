Stream SBC meeting on smart TVs, other devices with new ACTS2 app

For the first time, viewers may stream the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting and Pastors Conference on smart TVs and other app-based platforms.

The new app, provided through a partnership of the SBC Executive Committee and the Acts 2 Network, makes the programs more accessible for those not attending the 2022 events June 12-15 in Anaheim, said Jonathan Howe, SBC EC vice president for communications.

“Streaming devices have become commonplace in homes and businesses across the world over the past few years,” Howe said. “While we will continue to provide a livestream of the 2022 annual meeting and Pastors Conference at SBC.net, this partnership allows viewers to stream from basically any app-based platform.

“Whether you have a smartphone, Apple TV, Roku, or Amazon Fire TV device or television, you will be able to follow along with what’s going on in Anaheim in real time from the comfort of home.”

Jon Graham, a research and development video producer with the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, developed the ACTS2 app. The platform is available free of charge at ACTS2TV.com and in app stores.