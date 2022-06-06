Dority, McClendon to serve on SBC Committee on Committees

Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton has announced his appointments to the 2022 Committee on Committees. The committee’s 68 members consist of two from each of the 34 states and regions qualified for representation on SBC boards. Representatives from South Carolina include Kathy Dority of First Baptist Church, Taylors, and Josh McClendon of Philippi Baptist Church, Johnston. The Committee on Committees is tasked with nominating members to serve on the 2022-2023 Committee on Nominations and will meet prior to the June 14-15, 2022, SBC annual meeting in Anaheim, Calif., to prepare its report.