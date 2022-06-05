Editor’s Word: Keep On Keeping On
Thomas Haggai told me once, “Every morning since I was a teenager, I start the day by simply saying, ‘Lord, don’t let me die until I am dead!’ ” He was an enormously successful businessman and motivational speaker. He passed away on March 27, 2020, at the age of 89. Some things are impressive because of longevity, strength, or size. But the most outstanding and memorable things are people who not only live long but live well. They trust Jesus, attend church, and live for His glory.