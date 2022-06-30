Obituary: W.L. Collins

William Lawrence “W.L.” Collins Sr., 82, of Florence, died May 15, 2022, following a brief illness.

A native of Culberson, N.C., he was a graduate of Truett McConnell College, West Georgia College, and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as pastor of Baptist churches in Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina during his 64 years of ministry. He retired from Calvary Baptist Church, Florence, in 2006 but continued serving churches as interim pastor. He was active in several positions of leadership with the South Carolina Baptist Convention and in his community.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Vera Collins, two sons and four grandchildren.