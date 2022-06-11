President’s Perspective: Moving Forward
Paul presents a bit of doctrinal deep water in Philippians 2, a passage rich and full of theological gold. Verse 12 offers an individual challenge of God’s sanctification, to “work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.” This concept of personal sanctification helps us understand a broader developmental process of God shaping of His people. We are in a constant process of becoming, both individually and corporately, the people of God. Verse 19 introduces more shallow waters, by transitioning the reader into a narrative of sorts that might seem insignificant upon first reading. Paul begins in Philippians 2:19, “I hope in the Lord Jesus to send Timothy to you soon, so that I, too, may be cheered by news of you. For I have no one like him, who will be genuinely concerned for your welfare. For they all seek their own interests, not those of Jesus Christ. But you know Timothy’s proven worth, how as a son with a father he has served with me in the gospel. I hope therefore to send him just as soon as I see how it will go with me, and I trust in the Lord that shortly I myself will come also.”