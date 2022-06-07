SBC Executive Committee moves 2023 annual meeting to New Orleans

In a special-called meeting April 21, the SBC Executive Committee voted on moving the 2023 annual meeting from Charlotte to New Orleans.

EC Vice President for Communications Jonathan Howe said recent growth in annual meeting attendance necessitated the switch from Charlotte to New Orleans.

Charlotte was confirmed as the 2023 host city by messengers to the 2016 SBC annual meeting in St. Louis. Since that meeting, attendance at the annual event has grown, which means the 280,000-square-foot Charlotte Convention Center is not large enough to host the event, which is expected to draw more than 15,000 attendees. Space requirements for hosting an SBC annual meeting now exceed 400,000 square feet.