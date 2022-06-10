Wholly Healthy: Drive Someone to the Doctor

Please sign in or sign up to view the entire article. Sign In Username or Email Address Password Remember Me Sign Up I am a current print subscriber, and would like to view premium content. I am not a current print subscriber, but would like to purchase access to premium online content only.

The practice of medicine is complicated and requires very specific knowledge and skills. However, no matter how much we doctors know, there are things that limit the health and access of patients. The problem is, these things are inglorious and easily overlooked by an already overstressed and understaffed healthcare system. I’ve learned over the years that there are many patients who simply can’t get to doctor’s appointments, therapy visits, pharmacies or to the hospital to see loved ones. Some of them are old and infirmed, while others are young and mentally delayed. Still others are just poor — and, as such, lack both money and transportation to get the healthcare they need so desperately. No small number can just leave their children, or sick family members, to care for their own health.